Pipeline Co. Nixes Tenn. Project Amid Enviro Justice Concern

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Developers of a proposed crude oil pipeline that would run through predominantly low-income and Black neighborhoods in Memphis, Tennessee, have nixed the project amid community and legal opposition over its potential environmental justice harms. Plains All American Pipeline LP, which was co-developing the Byhalia Pipeline with Valero Energy Corp., said in a securities filing Friday that it was canceling the project. The company said depressed U.S. oil production due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary reason it decided to pull the plug. But the Byhalia Pipeline also faced significant opposition from community members and allied environmental groups, including a lawsuit...

