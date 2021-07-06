Paul Weiss Adds Ex-MoFo White Collar Defense Litigator

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP has added a litigator previously with Morrison & Foerster LLP who focuses on white collar criminal defense as a partner in its San Francisco and New York offices, the firm said Tuesday. Joshua Hill Jr. will work as part of Paul Weiss' litigation department, where he will focus his practice on investigations, white collar criminal defense and commercial litigation, according to the firm. Hill regularly works with clients dealing with a broad range of litigation and regulatory matters, including civil and criminal antitrust cases, criminal investigations by federal prosecutors, health care fraud investigations and...

