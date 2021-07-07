Jenner & Block Launches Workplace Culture, Probe Practice

Law360, London (July 7, 2021, 12:02 PM BST) -- Jenner & Block LLP said Wednesday that it is launching a new practice focused on cultural and compliance issues at corporations and other organizations as it sees a steady rise in demand for advice and investigations related to workplace cultures. The culture risk and sensitive investigations practice, which will be helmed by partners Anne Cortina Perry and Christine Braamskamp, builds off of the firm's broader investigations, compliance and defense group. The broader group has conducted "numerous sensitive investigations for corporations," the firm said, including probes of discriminatory behavior by executives and issues relating to sexual misconduct. "This is an area we've...

