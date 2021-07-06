Texas Court Largely Voids Doc's Win In Surgery Center Row

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday largely wiped out an orthopedic surgeon's multimillion-dollar win in a dispute with a Houston surgery center he once had a stake in, saying the surgeon was bound by a noncompete agreement he signed. A three-judge panel threw out a lower state court's judgment awarding Richard Francis and his business entity Juansrich Ltd. more than $9.8 million on their conversion claim against Houston Metro Ortho and Spine Surgery Center LLC and related parties. Francis had claimed that Houston Metro unlawfully converted its units of the company and resold them before repaying $195,000 three years after they...

