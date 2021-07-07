Eversheds Sutherland Adds Ex-FINRA Sr. Counsel In NY

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has recruited a former senior lawyer for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to work on high-stakes litigation for finance clients, the firm announced Tuesday. Ellen Sheridan-Cona, a former senior regional counsel for enforcement for the private, self-regulatory organization that regulates broker-dealers and securities firms in the U.S., is to help clients navigate enforcement, compliance and regulation in what most firms expect to be a more stringent regulatory environment under the Biden administration. "It seems like a natural transition for me because most of my career was spent doing defense work, and at FINRA I was able to get an overall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS