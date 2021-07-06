Juniper Asks Fed. Circ. To Override Albright's Transfer Denial

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Juniper Networks is urging the Federal Circuit to overturn Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright's refusal to transfer patent lawsuits against it to California, saying that the judge only came to the conclusion by "badly skewing its analysis." In a mandamus petition filed Friday, Juniper argued that Judge Albright abused his discretion by denying its request to ship patent plaintiff WSOU Investments LLC's lawsuits against it from the Western District of Texas to the Northern District of California, despite the "close and comprehensive connections" to the Golden State. Juniper said that Judge Albright only concluded that transfer was improper by...

