T. Rowe Price Workers Lose Appeal Bid On Hardwiring Issue

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has declined T. Rowe Price Group Inc. workers' request for the Fourth Circuit's take on whether ERISA allows financial institutions to hardwire a preference for their own investment products into their 401(k) plans, ruling that the litigation isn't developed enough for appellate review. In an order docketed Friday, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar rejected the workers' request for an interlocutory appeal, writing that factual disputes need to be worked out in the district court before the Fourth Circuit weighs in on whether the T. Rowe Price retirement plan's "hardwiring amendment" violates the Employee Retirement Income Security...

