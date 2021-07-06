Plaintiff Says Insurers Owe Coverage After $14M BIPA Deal

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A lead plaintiff asked an Illinois state court on Friday to declare that insurers of a maker of biometric time clocks and its parent company owe a duty to defend them in an underlying biometric privacy class action that has resulted in a $14 million deal. Per that deal, which was granted final approval by an Illinois federal judge in March, NOVAtime Technology Inc. agreed to a $14.1 million confession of judgment in favor of a class of more than 67,000 individuals who used a NOVAtime time clock that used a fingerprint, hand-geometry or other biometric verification methods. Facing "significant exposure"...

