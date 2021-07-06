DC Circ. Drops World Bank Suit Over Alleged India Pollution

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A private-sector lending arm of the World Bank that allegedly funded environmental harms in India can't be sued by Indian fishermen in American courts just because lending decisions were made in the U.S., the D.C. Circuit said Tuesday. A three-judge panel upheld a lower court's finding from August that Washington, D.C.-based International Finance Corp. was largely immune from being sued in American courts, saying that the alleged damages were incurred wholly within India and didn't have a broader impact that would trigger jurisdiction in the U.S. The suit was brought against IFC by a proposed class of Indian fishermen who said...

