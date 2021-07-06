Sheppard Mullin Nabs Ex-Troutman Pepper Privacy Vet

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP nabbed a privacy partner from Troutman Pepper to join the firm's Del Mar office. Wynter L. Deagle, who was previously the managing partner of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP's San Diego office, has joined Sheppard Mullin's intellectual property practice as a member of the privacy and cybersecurity team in California, the firm announced Tuesday. "Wynter is a fantastic new member of our group," Craig Cardon, leader of the privacy and cybersecurity team, said in a statement. "The combination of real privacy expertise paired with extensive trial experience definitely does not grow on trees. Whether acting...

