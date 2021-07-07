3rd Circ. Revives Class Action Against Health Care Debt Co.

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit revived a proposed class action against a debt collection agency for placing visible bar codes on its collection envelopes, saying the information they contain is protected under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. In an opinion filed Tuesday, a three-judge panel again found that debt collectors violate the FDCPA when they send consumers envelopes revealing certain information in a QR code, and reversed a district court's decision to toss a complaint for lack of concrete injury. Alejandro Morales first filed suit against Healthcare Revenue Recovery Group LLC in New Jersey federal court for maximum statutory damages in 2015...

