Organic Food Co. Mislabeled Hemp Granola, Suit Alleges

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A trio of California residents filed a proposed class action against organic food company Nature's Path Foods Inc. in federal court, claiming the company deceived customers by overstating the amount of protein in its hemp granola and other products.

Molly Brown, Parsa Miller and Lauren Morgan alleged in a lawsuit filed Friday that Nature's Path, a Canadian company registered to do business in California, prominently labels its products as providing certain amounts of protein per serving while the products themselves do not deliver the amount of protein the labels claim. The consumers alleged that packaging for the company's Hemp Hearts Granola,...

