DC Circ. Urged To Overturn FCC's Expanded Antenna Rules

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 68 wellness organizations is lending support to a lawsuit in the D.C. Circuit challenging a Federal Communications Commission rule meant to facilitate the installation of wireless internet equipment in residential areas. The groups, led by Safe Technology Minnesota and Wired Broadband Inc., told the D.C. Circuit in a June 30 brief that recent revisions to the FCC rule that were aimed at encouraging fixed wireless providers to install smaller wireless antennas closer to consumers actually endangers residents who don't want to come into contact with the airwaves signals. The organizations represent citizens who "are all concerned about the devastating health risks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS