Ill. Kickback Ruling Must Be Reconsidered, Court Told

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A home health care company on Tuesday told an Illinois federal judge that evidence doesn't back the court's finding that it paid kickbacks to an Illinois state elder care contractor in exchange for referrals and denied it had a willful intent to unlawfully solicit clients. The company, Management Principles, along with subsidiaries and owner Asif Sayeed, asked U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman to reconsider her June finding that they violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and the federal and state False Claims Acts, or grant a new trial. Management Principles says the plaintiff, Stop Illinois Health Care Fraud, had to do more...

