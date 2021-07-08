1-800 Contacts Ruling Illustrates IP Hurdle For Antitrust Cases

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's recent losses in the appellate courts, particularly in cases involving intellectual property rights, pose a challenge for federal antitrust enforcers as they pursue a more aggressive agenda in the new administration. On June 11, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ended the FTC's long-running antitrust enforcement action against 1-800 Contacts Inc. The commission had challenged certain settlement agreements that the online contact lens retailer had signed with parties alleged to have infringed 1-800 Contacts' trademarks, claiming that by preventing 1-800 Contacts' competitors from purchasing online advertising keywords, the agreements restrained trade in violation of the...

