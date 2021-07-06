Subsidy Hikes Are Key FCC Takeaway From Lifeline Study

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Stakeholders strongly favor the Federal Communications Commission raising Lifeline subsidies from the current $9.25 per month to help low-income households keep pace with modern telecom needs, according to a new FCC report. Today's reimbursement amount doesn't come close to a level that would help close the so-called digital divide by compensating for services such as high-speed internet, numerous groups have told the FCC, whose Wireline Competition Bureau conducted a multiyear study on the state of the Lifeline program. Increasing the subsidies — which the FCC in recent years has been pushing toward broadband and away from traditional voice-only phone service —...

