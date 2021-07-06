DOJ Gets Nov. Trial Date For Aon Merger Challenge

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A fight over the timing of the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit challenging the $30 billion merger between insurance brokers Aon and Willis Towers Watson, and its now mid-November trial date, turned into a brawl of words over protecting confidential documents during a D.C. federal court hearing Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton resolved the parties' most pressing concern by setting a Nov. 18 kickoff, essentially splitting the difference between the companies' push for the earliest possible trial date in early September, and the DOJ's desire for January proceedings. But Judge Walton ordered the parties try to resolve a host of...

