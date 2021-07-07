DC Circ. Won't Revisit Health Costs Ruling In Swinomish Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has refused the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community's bid to have the full court rehear a panel's decision that the Indian Health Service wasn't required to cover contract support costs for services paid for by insurers under the tribe's health care contract. The tribe, located in Washington state, had asked the court to rehear en banc a circuit panel's April decision denying the costs, saying that the tribe should receive reimbursement for all its administrative and overhead outlay, regardless of whether those costs are connected with services funded by IHS or with third-party income that helps fund the tribe's...

