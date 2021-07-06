Ex-Judge 'Forced' To Pull Top NJ Justice Into Back Pay Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey state judge on Tuesday asked a federal court to let her name Chief Justice Stuart Rabner as a co-defendant in her suit seeking back pay for the years she was suspended while facing later-dismissed criminal charges, saying the judiciary's refusal to waive sovereign immunity "forced" her hand. Former Superior Court Judge Carlia Brady asked the court for permission to amend her complaint to name Justice Rabner as a co-defendant in order to invoke the Ex parte Young doctrine, which allows suits for injunctions against state officials for violations of federal law. "Here, in an effort to put...

