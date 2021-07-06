Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apt. Complex Asks 4th Circ. To Revive Collapse Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Maryland apartment complex owner urged the Fourth Circuit on Monday to resuscitate its suit against a Chubb unit, arguing that the collapse of one of its buildings resulting from defects in the foundation's construction is a covered loss.

Jowite Ltd. Partnership says the damage caused by the collapse of a building in its Jowite Apartments complex in Easton, Maryland, is not subject to exclusions for defective construction or earth movement in an all-risk policy issued by Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Co.

The complex owner contends that the collapse is a covered "ensuing loss" because there were no flaws in the...

