What To Expect From SEC's Insider Trading Reforms

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 1:09 PM EDT) -- In late June, Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Deb Fischer, R-Neb., reintroduced the Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act, in a bipartisan move to address recent concerns that some corporate insiders maybe abusing SEC Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The U.S. Senate bill echoes identical bills that the U.S. House of Representatives passed in January 2019[1] and April 2021[2] and requires the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to carry out a study in order to determine whether Rule 10b5-1 should be amended and to report back to the Senate with the study's findings within one year. SEC Rule 10b5-1 plans...

