Fla. Atty Agrees To Suspension To Resolve 3 Bar Cases

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney agreed to a four-month suspension to resolve three disciplinary cases over his interaction with a judge during a criminal trial and his competence in an adoption case. Timmy W. Cox Sr. of Plantation, Florida, agreed to the suspension from practicing law and payment of $1,250 for the Florida Bar's costs in the disciplinary matter as well as attendance of its ethics school and professionalism workshop. The referee in the matter, 18th Circuit Judge Lisa Davidson, approved of the plea. The state Supreme Court will have final say on the matter. The first case concerned a criminal trial in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS