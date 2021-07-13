Gov't Oversight Could Reduce Fatal Medical Error Risks

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The New York Times reported recently that 600,000 people have died as a result of COVID-19. This number is, of course, shocking, and gives us a better perception on how big this global pandemic is. But unfortunately, the U.S. experiences a similar death toll every year from another cause. An analysis using the not-for-profit Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Global Trigger Tool for Measuring Adverse Events — perhaps the most sophisticated assessment of medical error currently available — indicated in 2013 that more than 400,000 deaths occuring in American hospitals annually were attributable to medical mistakes.[1] Not all of those deaths would be classified as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS