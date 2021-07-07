Oil Co. Challenges Tribal Court Authority Over Smoking Ban

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas drilling company has sued a tribal judge and several members of the Associated Three Tribes in federal court for trying to enforce violations of a smoking ban on their North Dakota reservation, accusing the tribal court of unlawfully claiming jurisdiction over the dispute. WPX Energy asked a federal judge in North Dakota on Tuesday for a declaration clarifying the tribal court's lack of jurisdiction over its right-of-way agreement with the owner of allotments in the Fort Bernholdt Indian Reservation, and an injunction to halt the owner's "prosecution" of the smoking violations. The complaint names Judge B.J. Jones...

