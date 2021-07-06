Comcast Pushes FCC To Shift Nexstar Station Ownership

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Comcast told the Federal Communications Commission that Nexstar Media Group's divestiture as part of a mega deal was a "sham," arguing that Nexstar actually controls the New York City station WPIX-TV — which puts the company over the cap that limits national audience reach by one media company to 39% of the population. In a redacted petition filed with the FCC last week, Comcast Cable Communications LLC urged the commission to deem WPIX attributable to Nexstar, not Nexstar's "longtime sidecar" Mission Broadcasting Inc., alleging that Nexstar controls the station's personnel, programming, finances and retransmission consent. "Aside from undermining the FCC's divestiture...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS