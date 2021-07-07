Ex-JPMorgan Trader Wins Firing Suit Over 'Spoofing' Claim

Law360, London (July 7, 2021, 8:28 PM BST) -- A former JPMorgan trader was wrongly dismissed for a 2016 trade that the bank claimed was "spoofing," or market manipulation, but in reality the firing was to "appease" regulators, a London employment judge ruled Wednesday. A London employment judge has ruled that it was unfair for JPMorgan to wait four years to bring disciplinary proceedings against Bradley Jones, a former financial analyst and cash equities trader at the bank. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Further, the judge said, it was unfair for the bank to wait four years to bring disciplinary proceedings against Bradley Jones, who had worked as a financial analyst and cash...

