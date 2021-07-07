Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Wins OK To Appeal Decision Blocking Assange Extradition

Law360, London (July 7, 2021, 5:30 PM BST) -- The U.S. government has been granted permission to appeal a London court ruling that blocked the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to America to face espionage charges, a judicial official confirmed on Wednesday.

The High Court has given U.S. prosecutors "limited permission" to challenge the decision to refuse the extradition of Julian Assange, pictured at an earlier hearing, on mental health grounds, his representatives have said. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) Representatives for Assange said the English High Court had given U.S. prosecutors "limited permission" to challenge the decision refusing his extradition on mental health grounds on a "narrow, technical"...

