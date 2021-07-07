DC Circ. Shuts Down Cato's SEC Gag Rule Challenge

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has affirmed that the Cato Institute lacks standing to bring its constitutional challenge to a Securities and Exchange Commission rule barring entities that reach settlements with the agency from publicly denying charges against them. A three-judge panel ruled Tuesday the libertarian think tank cannot challenge the constitutionality of the "no-deny" policy because it's not directly injured by it. The so-called gag order dates to 1972 and prevents settling parties from publicly challenging assertions made by the SEC in a lawsuit or administrative proceeding, The think tank's January 2019 complaint targeted the regulator, alongside its chairman Jay Clayton and secretary Vanessa...

