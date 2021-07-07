Ever Given Sails From Suez Canal After Settlement Agreed

Law360, London (July 7, 2021, 2:00 PM BST) -- The Ever Given container vessel, which disrupted global shipping when it blocked the Suez Canal in March, was finally freed by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday after a deal was struck with its owners for compensation. The Ever Green's owner said the mega-ship will travel to Port Said, at the northern end of the Suez Canal, where it will be examined to ensure it is seaworthy. (AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed) The 400-meter ship made its way out of the Great Bitter Lake, the midway point of the vital seaway where it had been at anchor, on Wednesday afternoon, according to its owner Shoei...

