Tyson Settles Turkey Price-Fixing Suit For $1.75M

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods will stop battling claims that it worked with rivals to fix the price of turkey after the meat processing giant reached a $1.75 million deal to escape the antitrust suit, according to documents filed in an Illinois federal court. Characterizing the deal as an "icebreaker settlement," the New York-based bakery and deli leading the proposed class action asked U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall to grant the deal — which comes with Tyson Foods denying any wrongdoing but pledging cooperation — her blessing. Icebreaker settlements are generally the first reached in a suit against a slew of defendants for...

