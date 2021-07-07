Workers Challenge Cannabis Co.'s Bid To Toss Contract Claim

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of workers has asked an Illinois federal judge to deny Cresco Labs' bid to toss a breach of contract claim in their suit accusing the cannabis company of failing to pay employees for time they spent donning and removing required personal protective equipment. The class, led by named plaintiffs Janice Dutcher and Stacy Negley, told U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman on Tuesday that Cresco Labs Inc. and Cresco Labs LLC are incorrect to say that the proposed class has insufficiently pled the existence of a contract. Dutcher and Negley argued that their suit describes, with "substantial certainty," the...

