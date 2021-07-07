Education Co. Says Insurer Owes Coverage In FTC Probe

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- An online financial education company has sued Axis Insurance Co. in California federal court, alleging it suffered more than $100 million in damages after the insurer wrongfully refused to cover it in an underlying Federal Trade Commission investigation and action. Newport Exchange Holdings Inc., doing business as Online Trading Academy, said Tuesday AXIS breached the insurance contract and acted in bad faith by not paying for underlying litigation under its $4 million directors and officers liability policy. "It appears Axis sought at all costs to avoid paying benefits under the policy and hoped its insureds would be financially decimated, leaving them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS