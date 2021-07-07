Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Oil Co. Tells DC Circ. Bribes Strip Kazakhstan's Immunity

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware oil exploration company has told the D.C. Circuit that after new bribery claims emerged, a federal judge wrongly ruled Kazakhstan had sovereign immunity from a suit over two terminated oil fields expected to exceed $150 million in profits.

Turan Petroleum Inc. and two other U.S. investors sued the Kazakhstan Ministry of Oil and Gas for stopping two projects in which they had invested. The three are now trying to revive the suit after U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton tossed it in 2019 and refused in February to let them revise their decade-old complaint.

Turan, Energyfund Inc. and Trustees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!