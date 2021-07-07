Court Tosses Travelers Coverage Suit On Brazilian Wax Injury

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has tossed a Travelers suit against an Atlanta day spa over a customer's Brazilian wax injury, saying the insurer failed to show that it might be responsible for more than the amount required for the court to hear the suit. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee said Tuesday that Travelers couldn't use a $1 million demand letter from the injured customer as evidence that the amount of money it might be required to pay exceeded the $75,000 required for a federal court to hear the case. The court declined to rule further on whether the Travelers suit should have...

