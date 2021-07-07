Youth Nonprofit Sat On Trademark Claims, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A national youth programming charity urged the Third Circuit on Wednesday to undo a court's $10 million judgment and prohibition against soliciting donations in Texas, arguing that it spent millions in advertising only to be slammed with untimely trademark claims by a rival nonprofit. An attorney for Kars 4 Kids told the court that Texas-based America Can Cars For Kids "knew all along" Kars continued to advertise in the Lone Star State after sending Kars a cease-and-desist letter in 2003. But America Can didn't follow up on the letter for 10 years and waited two years after that to file counterclaims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS