Dua Lipa Sued Over Instagram Photo Of Herself

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 11:07 AM EDT) -- Pop star Dua Lipa is facing a copyright lawsuit over accusations that she posted a paparazzi image of herself to her Instagram account, the latest in a string of such cases. Dua Lipa is accused of reposting a copyrighted image of herself. (Court documents) In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, Integral Images Inc. claimed the photo — snapped of Lipa waiting in line at an airport — appeared on her Instagram account in February 2019. "The infringement is an exact copy of the entirety of plaintiff's original image that was directly copied and stored by defendant on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS