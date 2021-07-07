Still No Consensus On Abuse Claims In Boy Scouts Ch. 11

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday delayed the hearing on the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 plan disclosure until August after hearing insurers and Scout troop sponsors say they lacked a consensus on how to handle abuse claims. At a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein lauded the $850 million restructuring support agreement the Boy Scouts reached last week with tort claimant representatives as a "significant achievement," but said she would hold off on a hearing on approval of the deal until the end of the month and on the disclosure statement hearing until two weeks after that to...

