Venezuelan Envoy Urges 11th Circ. To Ax DOJ Fraud Charges

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Colombian businessman and Venezuelan diplomat petitioned the Eleventh Circuit to recognize his diplomatic immunity and dismiss criminal charges over his alleged involvement in a purported $350 million money laundering scheme. Alex Saab Moran maintained that he was a special envoy of the Venezuelan government carrying out a diplomatic mission when he was arrested during a stopover in Cape Verde, off the coast of Africa, at the request of the U.S. government. A Miami federal court has designated him a fugitive and ordered him to defend himself against the criminal charges in person in the U.S., and he has been fighting...

