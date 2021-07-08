Hogan Thompson Adds Ex-Reynolds Frizzell Trial Atty

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Energy-focused litigation boutique Hogan Thompson LLP has hired away a trial attorney from Reynolds Frizzell LLP to join its Houston office as a partner. James Schuelke comes to the firm after eight and a half years at Reynolds Frizzell and brings with him experience handling disputes at trial in a variety of industries, including construction, midstream and petrochemical. Hogan Thompson was launched in 2020 by two former Reynolds Frizzell attorneys — Christopher Hogan and Samantha Thompson — who both worked alongside Schuelke. Schuelke told Law360 on Thursday it "wasn't an easy decision" to leave the firm where he started his litigation...

