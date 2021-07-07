Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fire Alarm Cos. Face $3M Suit Over Missed Benefits Payments

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Two New York City fire safety companies missed payments to an electrical workers benefit fund that were required under a labor contract, the fund alleged in a $2.9 million lawsuit filed in New York federal court Wednesday.

The Joint Industry Board of the Electrical Industry said Firealarm Electrical Corp. and related entity ESE Electrical Inc. failed to make more than $1.2 million in contributions to employee benefits plans as required for work they performed under collective bargaining agreements. The board's total requested judgment also includes two prior judgments it obtained against the companies for previous failures to contribute to the plans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!