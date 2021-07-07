Fire Alarm Cos. Face $3M Suit Over Missed Benefits Payments

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Two New York City fire safety companies missed payments to an electrical workers benefit fund that were required under a labor contract, the fund alleged in a $2.9 million lawsuit filed in New York federal court Wednesday. The Joint Industry Board of the Electrical Industry said Firealarm Electrical Corp. and related entity ESE Electrical Inc. failed to make more than $1.2 million in contributions to employee benefits plans as required for work they performed under collective bargaining agreements. The board's total requested judgment also includes two prior judgments it obtained against the companies for previous failures to contribute to the plans....

