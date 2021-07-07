Mining Group Wants Coal Activists' Leasing Suit Tossed

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The National Mining Association has asked a Montana federal court to end challenges to a Trump-era move to restart the federal coal-leasing program, arguing that the matter is moot after the Biden administration revoked the order at issue. The industry association said Tuesday that consolidated challenges by environmental groups, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and several states to vacate former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's order are now moot because current Interior Secretary Deb Haaland revoked it in April. Any controversy over the adequacy of the National Environmental Policy Act review of Zinke's action "is not a live controversy" and should be ended,...

