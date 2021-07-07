Texas, La. Say Dismissal Of Ariz. Immigration Suit Helps Case

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Texas and Louisiana have told a Texas federal court that the recent dismissal of a suit by Arizona challenging the Biden administration's immigration policy actually bolsters their own case against the same policy, as while the claims were dismissed, the court found that the state did have standing to sue. The states made their argument on Tuesday in response to the federal government's notice alerting the Texas court to the Arizona federal court decision reached last week, saying the dismissal actually helps them, rather than the federal government. In that case, the judge dismissed Arizona's claims, finding that the state's objection to...

