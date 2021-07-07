Choate Expands Private Equity Team With Corporate Vet

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Choate Hall & Stewart LLP has added an experienced private equity attorney who's worked as general counsel for multiple companies, the firm announced Wednesday. Michael J. Stick joined Choate as a partner Tuesday after spending time working at Kensington Investment Co. as chief investment officer and general counsel. Stick told Law360 he chose to return to private practice with Choate because he found the firm's culture along with its expertise in private equity to be a good fit for both him and his clients. "I have seen Choate in action as a client," he said. The firm has deep industry...

