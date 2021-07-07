Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Says Health Care Co. Lied About COVID-19 Readiness

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A health care company has been accused in New York federal court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of leading stakeholders astray by issuing allegedly misleading proclamations about COVID-19 screening tests and related medical equipment.

The SEC filed a complaint on Wednesday against Parallax Health Sciences Inc., its CEO Paul R. Arena and its Chief Technology Officer Nathaniel T. Bradley alleging various fraud counts.

During about a monthlong period between March and April 2020, Parallax misled investors about its capabilities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the complaint alleged.

The company had been insolvent when it sent out press releases saying...

Government Agencies

