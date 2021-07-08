Stroock Continues Growth With Tax, Real Estate Atty In DC

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP continued its active growth in 2021, adding a Baker McKenzie attorney with decades of experience working in real estate and tax for its office in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Thursday. Steven R. Schneider joined Stroock's real estate practice last week after 5½ years with Baker McKenzie. He told Law360 on Thursday he chose to join Stroock because of the firm's strength in real estate and other non-tax practices. "Having the full service for my client base, particularly in real estate, was the big draw," he said. "It's a really good opportunity for me to...

