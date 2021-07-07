Seyfarth Snags Ex-GAO Atty For Its Gov't Contracts Team

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP announced Wednesday that it has hired a former deputy assistant general counsel from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Stephanie Magnell joins the firm's government contracts practice as counsel and will work in the nation's capital, the firm said. Her first day was Monday, June 28. Magnell told Law360 on Wednesday that she is looking forward to advocating for contractors in her new role. "I think it's important for contractors to be able to approach the government and be heard," she said. "It's also important that those disputes are resolved timely and fairly." She added that she had the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS