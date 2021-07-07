Ga. Judge Won't Alter Disputed Voting Law For July Elections

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge declined Wednesday to alter a controversial new state voting law for July runoff elections, saying it would be too disruptive to change protocols, as election preparations are already underway. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee said there was too much risk associated with striking "in the ninth inning" five rules for voting within Georgia Senate Bill 202, which was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25. The bill attracted widespread opposition, including from the U.S. Department of Justice, which separately sued Georgia in late June, alleging the law punishes Black voters. In the case before Judge Boulee, 14...

