Treasury Pressed To Offer Flexibility In Broadband Funds

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury should be as flexible as possible in allowing localities to use the $360 billion allocated for pandemic recovery by the Biden administration so communities can use the funds to build out much-needed broadband infrastructure, one senator said Wednesday. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., wrote to the agency to implore U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to create a final rule "that will provide local leaders maximum flexibility to craft solutions to ensure that residents of their communities have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet." "Although infection rates are dropping and many localities have lifted stay-at-home...

