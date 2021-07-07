Appeals Board Denies Direct Lockheed Air Force Deal Appeal

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has dismissed Lockheed Martin's appeal over the Air Force unilaterally locking down final terms of nearly $2 billion in fighter jet upgrade contracts, saying the dispute couldn't be brought directly to the board. Challenges over unilateral contract "definitizations" as done by an Air Force contracting officer still need to be taken to an agency before being appealed to the board, in line with the board's 33-year-old Bell Helicopter Textron decision, Administrative Judge J. Reid Prouty said. "Though we certainly agree that the definition of 'claim' and the universe of actions subject to a claim...

