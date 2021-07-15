GST Looks To Boost London Office With Ex-Bryan Cave Hire

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- GST LLP has lured a former Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP international arbitration specialist to become the firm's first partner based in its London office, as the disputes boutique looks to expand its presence in Europe and continue a trend of marked growth. Domenico Di Pietro joined GST last month, a move the firm says will boost its presence overseas while enlarging and strengthening its commercial and investment arbitration capabilities. He will become the first member of the GST team to be based in the London office, which opened in 2018 and previously functioned as more of a meeting space....

